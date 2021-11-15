Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo lose to Serbia and await rival in playoffs

Despite needing only a draw and having taken the lead at minute 2, Portugal were defeated by Serbia 2-1 with a last-minute goal and now they will have to play the repechage To get to the World Cup, meanwhile the Balkans were left with the direct ticket to Qatar 2022.

The meeting started in the best way for the Lusitanians. Just after two minutes, Bernardo Silva took advantage of Nemanja Gudelj’s mistake to steal the ball, gave it to Renato Sanches and the Lille player beat the Serbian goalkeeper with ease.

But after the annotation, those led by Fernando Santos went backwards and the visiting squad was going to take advantage of it. First they warned in the 12th minute with a shot from Vlahovic that went against the left post, and already in the 33rd, they got the tie.

Tadic, at the entrance of the area, cut a rival, shot on goal and Rui Patrício, who was completing his 100th game with his team, could not avoid the goal.

The Balkan team continued to dominate in the last minutes of the first half and even managed to score through Vlahovic at 43 ‘, but the referee had raised the flag to signal the offside.

A minute after the clock stopped at 90, the goal of the pass for the Serbs arrived. Tadic put a cross from the right and Mitrovic sent him to save his head, causing the joy of the entire visiting delegation and absolute frustration for the Portuguese who were on and off the field, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who could not hide his sadness.

How the UEFA playoff will play towards Qatar 2022

With the defeat against the Serbs, Portugal will have to look for their ticket to the next World Cup in the new modality that UEFA has imposed as a reclassification phase.

The format consists of a round of “playoffs”, in which twelve teams will participate, which will face each other in six semifinals in a single match. The winners will play a final to define the other three guests at the highest international football party.

Cristiano Ronaldo would not go to Qatar 2022

This is how the presence of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo in the next World Cup is in danger, which, given his age (36 years) could be the last in his career.

