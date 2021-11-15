Patriots, Bills and Cowboys deal beatings in NFL Week 10

The midseason in the NFL and things have gotten very interesting on the grid, because in the Week 10 there were results of all kinds, Like the Cowboys and Patriots that beat up to their rivals, the Steelers that ‘they failed‘before Lions, even the Cam Newton’s appearance with the Panthers.

Although there is still a long way to go, some teams head straight for the final rounds To try to access the Super Bowl, meanwhile others have been left behind and will most likely pack their bags on the way home in a couple of weeks.

Jets were humiliated by the Bills

One of the most attractive matches of the day was that of New York vs Buffalo, Well, it was believed that it would be more even but the reality is that Bills had control of the ball and he knew how to get it to the end zone.

The final result was 17-45 in favor of Bills, who from the first quarter dominated and did not have such a busy afternoon. With this victory they reached a 6-3 mark, while the Jets are in the red at 2-7.

Patriots ran over the Browns

Mac Jones and company pulverized Cleveland, well after annotations from Stevenson, Bourne, Meyers and Henry, there was no possibility of reaction, culminating this match with a score of 45-7.

Although the Tom Brady’s absence has weighed in the team since months ago, it seems that New England begins to take the course in the NFLWell, for now they already have 4 victories.

The Steelers’ ‘poor’ performance

Mason Rudolph could not do more for the Steelers achieved a victory that in theory seemed easy, given that they faced each other to one of the worst teams in the NFL as it is DetroitHowever, they were able to contain them and ended in a draw.

Pittsburgh started out winning the match, Lions turned it around and a field goal put everything even; there was extra time in the game but there was no walk for anyone, so it all ended with a score of 16-16. Detroit, before the game, I had a 0-8 mark.

Cam Newton is back!

A few days ago it was reported that Cam Newton struck a deal with Carolina Panthers to have your ‘triumphant return’ to the NFL And it seems that his presence on the field paid off, as his team won.

They were measured to the Cardinals, one of the best NFL teams, and they made them look bad, because with a 10-34 result, Panthers took the triumph and reached a 5-5 mark; Arizona he stayed with 8-2.

The rest of the NFL Week 10 results