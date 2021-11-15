Ochoa shows his face after losing to the United States: “This is not the time to lower your arms”

ANDThe goalkeeper and one of the captains of the Mexican team of football, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa, has put ‘the chest to the bullets’ before the criticisms and claims of various sectors of Mexican football after the defeat in the Eliminatory against the United States.

In a post in his official Instagram profile, Ochoa expressed his feelings about this painful stumble.

“Regrettably we couldn’t get a good result the other day and we understand the annoyance that does not differ from our feelings. Nobody said it would be easy, but eThis is not over yet and it is not the time to lower my arms because it is only half of the qualifying round “.

The goalkeeper of the Mexican national team makes a call to continue working in search of the group objectives of the national team.

“To keep working and think about the next opponent that the objective is clear and Qatar our final destination. “

Finally, thanked the fans that maintain their support for the Mexican teamEither in good times or bad.

“Thanks to the people who always support and believe in their selection on good days and bad days. Always forward!”

Mexico will have the opportunity to reverse the bad taste of the loss to the United States next Tuesday when opposite his Canadian counterpart in Edmontn.

