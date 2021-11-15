NTFs arrive in Matrix 4 with avatars and pills included »Hero Network

The age of the NFTs has burst into the world today with overwhelming force, they are increasingly present and it seems that they are here to stay. Video games and cinema are two spaces in which this technology is penetrating deeply. In the seventh art, for example, Quentin Tarantino thought of her to auction seven unreleased scenes from Pulp fiction through Open Sea. But in the world of cinema there are other examples of the penetration of NFTs, such is the case of the film Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu reeves, in which they will also be used, although not to auction something.

Apparently these NFTs will have a use very similar to the one they were given when it was released Space Jam: New Legends. Warner’s strategy Bros with this film, consisted of associating with Nifty to put up for sale NFTs of LeBron James and Looney Tunes characters. On that occasion, 91,000 of them of limited edition were placed.

Warner Bros has already used the NFTs and repeats them in Matrix 4

The success of the NFTs with Space Jam, have motivated Warner to continue venturing into this market, now it does so using virtual avatars of ‘Matrix Resurrections’. For now the figure that is handled is 100,000 NFTs and they would be available before the world premiere of the long-awaited saga.

For this ambitious company Warner repeats alliance with Nifty, each Matrix 4 avatar will have a value of $ 50 and will be sold in two lots, one on November 30 and the other on December 16. In the first phase, users will be able to buy a avatar “base” randomly from characters trapped in the Matrix. In the second stage, you must choose between giving the avatar a blue or a red pill, to leave it or remove it from the network as the case may be and change its appearance.

The world premiere of Matrix 4 or Matrix Resurrections is scheduled for December 17 and 22 on HBO MAXFor his part, Wagner aspires to get a good cut with the NTFs strategy and incidentally use it as a promotional campaign.

