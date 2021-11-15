November’s Meteor Shower is coming When and what time to see it?

The usual Leonid meteor shower will reach its maximum activity on the nights of November 16 and 17, although the proximity of full moon this year will reduce the visibility of the phenomenon.

Visible between November 6 and 30 every year, these meteors that collide with Earth’s atmosphere come from Comet 55P / Tempel-Tuttle, which takes 33.2 years to make one complete revolution in its orbit. The last time it traveled close to our orbit was in 1998 and it will not be until 2031 when we can see a great shower of stars in the month of November as it already happened in 1833 in North America, reported “Meteored”.

Read also: These are the astronomical events that will accompany us in the course of November

Its activity rate will be modest compared to other meteor showers and will range between 10 and 20 meteors per hour. Its maximum peak will be two days before the full moon of November 19, so this year will not be the most suitable for its observation. Despite this, when the Moon begins to set behind the horizon, at 1:55 a.m., conditions will be somewhat more favorable.

Leonids vary in size and can range from one millimeter to several centimeters. When they enter our atmosphere they disintegrate, since they travel at great speeds that can go between 20 thousand kilometers per hour and 71 kilometers per second. If their size is greater and they do not disintegrate within our atmosphere, they are called meteorites.

melc