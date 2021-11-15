November lunar eclipse, the longest of the century

Julieta Fierro Gossman explained that although the lunar eclipse This month will be partial, it will become the longest lasting astronomical event of this kind of the century. In addition, the Mexican scientist shared that, on this occasion, the natural satellite will look especially red, this due to the volcanic activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in La Palma, Spain.

The November eclipse will be visible during the early hours of next Friday 19, according to information from Fierro and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the perfect hours to take a look at the sky will be from 3:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

According to the researcher at the Institute of Astronomy (IA), UNAM, the reddish pigments that will characterize the eclipse bet will be due to the shadow of the Land It will cover 97% of the lunar surface, but this will not prevent us from observing the phenomenon, instead, what will happen is that the Moon will appear with an intense redness than usual.



Mexican scientist Julieta Fierro Gossman. Photo: El Universal, Germán Espinosa, archive

To understand this event, the scientific communicator explained that the crimson color of which, surprisingly, the eclipsed Moon is painted is produced by the light of the Sun, which passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. This trajectory – he explained – provides our planet with a function, more or less similar to that of a projector: “although the star sends light of all colors, the dust particles absorb that of blue, green and yellow, but only it manages to pass the red one, something similar to what happens with sunsets “.

“(The Moon) will look more purple than usual due to the constant volcanism that has been recorded during 2021,” he detailed.

Why do lunar eclipses occur?

The astronomer indicated that eclipses occur thanks to the fact that our planet is interposed between the Sun and the Moon, which prevents the latter from being illuminated with the solar brilliance.

The longest eclipse of the 21st century

To understand why on November 19 we will witness the longest eclipse of the century, Julieta Fierro said that the duration of this event varies depending on the position in which the Moon is heading towards Earth. In the same way, the expert added that another factor that influences the prolongation of the phenomenon is the speed with which the satellite moves.

“The Moon has a slightly elliptical orbit, like the Earth. These have the characteristic that when they are closer to the main object they move faster and when they are further away they move slower, they are the famous Kepler laws that tell how the planets move; and the same happens with the satellite ”, deepened the Mexican physics.

This November 19 – he continued – the Moon will be farther from our planet, which will produce a slower movement, and therefore it is estimated that the duration will be approximately three and a half hours: “the longest of the century,” he added. the winner of the Kalinga Prize for the popularization of science.

What is the best way to see the lunar eclipse?

The researcher recommended that to appreciate the phenomenon, in the most optimal conditions possible, the viewer was required to look in the sky for the constellation Orion, also known as “the Three Wise Men”.

Ultimately, the UNAM member said that Mexico will witness the sighting of two eclipses of the Sun in the not too distant future, which will happen in 2023 and 2024, respectively, which will be seen much more clearly from the Yucatan Peninsula and in Mazatlán, in each of the cases.

melc