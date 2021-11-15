https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211115/no-solo-el-pescado-las-5-fuentes-de-omega-3-que-tal-vez-no-conocias-1118244074.html

Not just fish: the 5 sources of omega-3 you may not know

Not just fish: the 5 sources of omega-3 you may not know

1. Canola oil Canola oil is one of the oils with the highest amount of omega-3, with its 11%. It is also rich in omega-6 acids and provides high amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids (64%). A good source of vitamins E and K, minerals and antioxidants, this food is very beneficial for our cardiovascular system, for which it has been named like the oil of the heart. Doctors advise consuming about 19 grams (1.5 tablespoons) of canola oil daily to reduce the risk of heart attack. 2. Flax seeds: This product is also rich in omega-3s. Flax seeds are also a good source of fiber and are capable of lowering blood cholesterol: to obtain good results, it is necessary to consume between 30 and 50 grams of flax a day, and to take advantage of its benefits to 100%, it is It is necessary to take into account that the seeds lose part of the acid when they are roasted. It is also necessary to chew them well or simply grind them: otherwise, the omega-3s will not be absorbed by the body. Beans are not only nutritious, but also a perfect source of omega-3s. For example, just a half cup of black beans has 90 milligrams of this fatty acid. All types of beans are an incredible source of nutrients for vegans, as they provide large amounts of minerals, vitamins, protein and fiber. They also help regulate blood sugar and provide antioxidants. 4. Chia seeds This food is very popular among those who have a healthy style. It contains about 4 grams of omega-3s per 100 grams. Fatty acids reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood and, consequently, help prevent atherosclerosis. Chia seeds can also be of great help to those who want to lose weight, as they accelerate metabolism and facilitate digestion . They also satiate the appetite and help burn fat. 5. Walnuts: In addition to being one of the most delicious and healthy foods, this dried fruit stands out for high amounts of omega-3s (more than 6 grams per 100). It is also rich in other nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, minerals and antioxidants essential for health, however, keep in mind that it is a fairly caloric food, so it is not recommended to eat more than five nuts a day if you do not want to gain weight .

