Nominated for MLS Player with the Spirit of Improvement

Chicharito Hernandez managed to overcome injuries and a difficult first season in the Galaxy to finish as the third best scorer in the MLS with 17 annotations.

His performance has earned him recognition by the United States League and he is nominated to win the award for Player with the Spirit of Overcoming of 2021 that recognizes a player who has overcome injuries and / or adversities to achieve success.

The Mexican shares a shortlist with Carles gil of the New England Revolution and Daniel Salloi of Sporting Kansas City.

For its part, Julian Araujo, Hernández’s teammate at the Galaxy, is nominated for Young Player of the Year for his outstanding season achieved in his 20s, in addition to being a candidate for the award Humanitarian of the Year for distributing 26,000 gift cards and backpacks filled with food and face masks to field workers in his hometown of Lompoc, California and donating $ 1,700 to the United Farm Workers Foundation.

Another Mexican who could win a distinction is Chofis Lopez for the Best Goal of the Year award for his score at Real Salt Lake where he took five opponents to score; however, his team, the San Jose Earthquakes, ended up losing 4-3.

