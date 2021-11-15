Nintendo talks about how it will support Switch Online and its perspective for the console in 2022 – Nintenderos

We continue to receive interesting statements from Doug bowser, president of Nintendo of America, coming from an interview with The Washington Post. After knowing yesterday information about Nintendo Switch Online and the Joy-Con Drift and today about the premiere of Switch OLED, now we have more news.

The president in this case has shared comments on how they plan to continue supporting the service of Nintendo Switch Online in the future. We leave you with his words:

As we studied the Switch platform and looked at how people are engaging in video games today, we thought that Nintendo’s online service and its original offering of NES and SNES games was a great place to bring those games to the world. market and offer value to that service in general. We are now at a point where we have over 130 games available on all four different platforms. [NES, SNES, 64 y Genesis], and the plan is to continue to focus on the quality of that content and add to the value as we move forward.

As to the presence of different franchises on the console and the prospect of 2022, has also added the following:

This is really part of an arc that allows us to start really bringing some of the biggest franchises to the platform. While most video game consoles start to see some slowdown at that point, we don’t think that’s the case for the Switch. The games we offer have something for everyone.

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via.