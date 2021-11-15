Nicolas Cage: “I don’t know if I wanted to go back to Hollywood or make another movie with Disney, it would be scary.”

LThe financial problems that he ran into Nicolas Cage in the early 2000 They led him to a stage marked by the B series and independent cinema. It is ah, where Cage has been interspersed with critically acclaimed works of Mandy or Color Out of Space with movies like Pig. In the latter, the actor plays a man who ventures in search of his pet pig who has been kidnapped.

In line with the premiere of Pig on USA, Nicolas Cage He has been able to reflect for the press on the direction his career has taken. The actor stated that he does not miss his stages in Hollywood and Disney. On Hollywood made With Air, The rock, Face to face while with Disney protagonist The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and two deliveries of The search.

Cage does not keep good memories of that time: “I think I have entered my own desert and that I have left that little village that is Hollywood (…) I don’t know if I wanted to go back. I don’t know if I wanted to make another movie with Disney. It would be scary, it’s a very different climate There is a lot of fear ah “. “When I was making movies with Jerry Bruckheimer I had a lot of pressure. There were funny moments, but also others where they said ‘we wrote this line and you have to recite it like that’. They put a camera on you and they photographed you and gave you orders. ‘Now I gave the line. of the wheels of the skates, ‘”he adds.

The actor pointed out that he works better in independent cinema: “I answered ‘I will, but I would like to try it this way’. In independent films you have more freedom to experiment. There is less pressure, more oxygen in the room.” The race of Cage is in a great state of health, endorsed by the imminence of Prisoners of Ghostland (first collaboration with Sion Sono) or course, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In this last title, Cage will interpret himself for what he aims to be a meta-reflection on his pop career and status.