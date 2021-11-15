Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to go back to Hollywood!

Nicolas Cage explained why he prefers to make independent films instead of Hollywood ones.

Nicolas Cage is a winning actor Oscar who has participated in various blockbuster films, however his most recent filmography is characterized by his participation in independent films such as Color Out of Space, Willy’s Wonderland, Primal -where it shares a screen with a jaguar made of CGI, and Pig– A story that explores Rob’s connection to a pig that serves as his pet.

And it does not seem that this is going to change anytime soon, as the actor confessed in a recent interview with Variety that he is quite comfortable working on low-budget films, in addition to that he has liked to get away from the fame that characterized him in the nineties: “I feel like I’ve stepped into my own desert and left the small town that is Hollywood.”

On Pig, the character faces his past in stardom and the changes they generated in his personality, Cage he says identified with the aforementioned, expressing that he would not like to return to the world of fame: “I don’t know if I would like to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It is a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear there.

The actor explained that in the films of his past he was rarely given the opportunity to impregnate his own style, which in conjunction with the great pressures imposed on Hollywood productions, helped him make the decision to move away from this world:

“They would put a camera on you, take pictures and order: ‘Now say the line of training wheels for skates.’ Faced with that today I would say: ‘I will, but I would also like to try it this way.’ In independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and more oxygen in the room. “

Nicolas Cage hopes that with his most recent film the audience can appreciate a different facet of his career, and thus demonstrate “That I can also apply myself to a much calmer and more measured acting style.”

