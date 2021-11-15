Nicola Porcella premieres Onlyfans and announces exclusive content: “they will never see it again in their life”

The reality boy debuts on Onlyfans. (Photo: Instagram / @ nicolaporcella12)

The current reality boy, Nicola Porcella, announced through his Instagram account that he opened his own account OnlyFans. On October 6, the warrior uploaded a series of stories where he revealed that he will promote exclusive content on that platform.

“I opened the Only, yes guys, I opened the Only (…) we have done some crazy things, a content that you will never see again in your life”, I reveal the model next to the link that leads directly to your account.

Porcella told her more than 2 million followers that she has worked with a production company to generate content for OnlyFans. “After getting together with the best producer, I think it was incredible.”

After the news, the journalist Samuel Suarez He used his Instarandula show to make fun of Nicola as he hinted that there is no serious job for the reality boy. “Guys, I understand, the street is hard, there is no job, there are few chivilines”, expressed the popular Samu.

The entertainment journalist said that Nicola is charging $ 17 a month and that so far 45 people have paid to see his content.

“I just saw and there are already 45 unsuspecting people who have given their money, for 17 = 765 dollars. Here the dollar is 4.12, we add = 3151 soles with 80 cents in a while (…) Everyone is doing that business. What a shame, by God! No, lie, they are lining themselves in silver “Samuel commented

In addition, he confessed that he tried to communicate with Angie Arizaga’s ex to send him some videos and promote his content, but he received no response.

“I wrote to him (…) in sight he left me. Evil! On top of that I offer myself, Nicola, so that you can swindle the instachists, that they give you their money and swindles, I say, because I don’t think you show anything, I think that’s going to be like ‘oh, look at my sexy photo “he said with a laugh.

MAGALY MEDINA VS NICOLA PORCELLA

Nicola Porcella decided to sue Magaly medina for aggravated defamation at the beginning of 2019 after the driver presented the case of the models who reported having been doped at a party in Asia. The model considered that Medina stained her name and decided to sue her.

A few days ago, the journalist spoke on her program about the case and stated that she has felt that her rights have been trampled on and irregularities that made Medina file an appeal. It should be remembered that Nicola won the trial in the first instance.

A few months ago, the Eleventh Criminal Court of Lima, which has Judge Ruth Ponce Ormeño as its holder, issued a conviction against me due to the defamation lawsuit made by Nicola Porcella, people can sue, they have every right if they are they feel touched, hurt, annoyed, slandered. The thing is that in a trial it is shown that what they thought is so or it is not so “, said the journalist.

“However, regarding this conviction what I have to say is, because it seems to me that the law has to be the same for everyone and we all have the right to due process, and in this case, the judge omitted to listen to my version. The judge omitted to listen to me and my disclaimers, because she only believed Nicola Porcella to the letter and never in a trial can one of the two be believed strictly and condemn the other just because it resembles you or occurs to you “he added to his comment.

