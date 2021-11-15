New technologies are key to improving the care of cardiovascular patients, according to research

55% of physicians in 9 countries indicate that the lack of time to dedicate to each patient is one of the greatest challenges to face in order to improve the experience and achieve better clinical results.

Dr. Héctor Martínez, Director of the Department of Cardiology at the Mayagüez Medical Center and Dr. Edmundo Jordán, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology.

“Advances in technology can help corporations select, prioritize, and treat patients on the spot with the right treatment, thereby reducing the burden on patients, professionals, and healthcare systems,” said Dr. Nick. West, Medical Director and Divisional Vice President of Medical Affairs for the Vascular Division at Abbott, who together with a team of Puerto Rican doctors and 8 other countries advance research spaces that allow progress in improvements for patients.

According to the Beyond Intervention research, led by Abbott, the implementation of technologies can provide more accurate diagnoses and more efficient treatments to improve the current situation of vascular health, as well as modify the perception that doctors and patients have of these tools, as well as the information they provide for the treatment of your health.

“This research found how physicians and healthcare managers can improve patient care, as well as begin to appropriately use information and technology to enable more accurate diagnoses, implement shared decision-making, and determine better treatment strategies for ensuring the best possible clinical outcomes for patients, ”noted Dr. Nick West.

Puerto Rico, scientific and investigative reference

Cardiovascular Disease continues to be the main cause of deaths at level worldwide with around 18 million deaths per year.

In Puerto Rico, these conditions are among the main causes of death and information published by the journal Medicine and Public Health points out that Puerto Rico leads the list with a high incidence in “diabetes, smoking and overweight”, which influence the development of conditions such as hypertension or high cholesterol levels, which can become possible triggers for cardiovascular disease. In this context, new technologies are required to face these conditions, since 80% of deaths related to cardiovascular disease (CVD) can be avoided.

Between 2017 and 2018, there is data from the School of Public Health of the University of Puerto Rico which establish that deaths from cardiovascular events in Puerto Rico were around 3,200. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that, by 2030, 23.6 million people will die from cardiovascular diseases, so it is projected that it will continue to be the first cause of death in the world, affirmed Dr. Edmundo Jordán, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, in Medicine and Public Health.

More than 1,400 physicians, administrators and patients around the world participated in Beyond Intervention research and helped uncover the gaps in cardiovascular patient care and identify new ways to mitigate these barriers.

“These emerging innovations and solutions are based on the clinical needs of patients and are focused on reducing the gaps that exist in vascular care through the development and implementation of technology. By focusing on innovation and the implementation of new smart tools such as remote monitoring and minimally invasive approaches, advances in medicine improve patient care and work to address many of the problems identified in research, ”said Dr. Héctor Martínez, Director of the Department of Cardiology at the Mayagüez Medical Center.

72% of patients request personalized medical attention, based on a two-way doctor-patient relationship, in which the patient has an active role within the personalized and data-based treatment plan; In addition, an effective exchange of information is sought and with remote monitoring of the patient’s evolution; because 79% of patients trust the decision-making of doctors, but believe that technology can help provide better care.

It has also become clear that, in the process of treating cardiovascular disease, 55% of physicians have very little time to dedicate to their patients throughout the procedure and 42% have little information on monitoring adherence to treatment , helping to make the gaps in care larger. Furthermore, 80% of doctors and hospital administrators consider technology and data essential to address challenges before, during and after treatment.

With information from: Press Release.