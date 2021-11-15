Netflix’s Red Alert does not profit from being the most expensive movie on the platform

Red alert, from Netflix, is a perfect example of the aspirational film for the company, and of the dynamics that for a few years it has put into practice to reach a premiere like this. And neither of the two differs much from how it has been done so far, or in other periods of history. It was a few months ago when they announced from Reed Hastings’s house that they had proposed the audacious undertaking of release more than 80 feature films per year, some smaller or niche, others aimed at the awards race, and others blockbusters that before we only conceived of seeing in the cinema.

Red alert is one of the latter. The intention of all the above is clear: Netflix does not want to be one more option of streaming, but the default option. As the expert Elena Neira rightly told us on one occasion, it wants to be something like “the new television”. What you put now as when before you turned on the television and you started to pry with the remote.

It is an extensive strategy: release a lot and very varied to hook as many viewers as possible. Sometimes the big hook is your stars. Just as Kevin Spacey starred House Of Cards because, according to the company’s Big Data, he was a favorite actor of the public (remember that Netflix used to be dedicated to home delivery of DVDs), now they are The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot the godparents of Red alert.

But Red alert it is not preceded just from the flash of its cast, but from the numbers as well: it cost $ 200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix movie so far. At least until it is released The gray man, which cost the same, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starring. This reminds us in part of the intrigues of the big producers to get the most media stars, and also the most expensive.

In fact, we suspect that the most expensive thing has come out of Red alert is the salary of its actors; The Rock is still the highest paid in Hollywood today. But let’s go to the important thing, to what interests you: what have these three figures joined for? What exactly is Red alert? Red alert tells the story of the search and theft of the Three Eggs of Cleopatra, historical relics that the best thieves in the world face.

Red alert, on Netflix

One of them is Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), ready to steal one of them from the Castel Sant’Angelo museum in Rome, but not before running into John Hartley (Dwayne The Rock Johnson), an FBI agent tasked with catching him. When the Bishop (Gal Gadot), another of the most skilled criminals in these struggles, comes into play in their own hunt for the Eggs, Hartley and Booth are forced to understand each other. Thus initiating an unlikely friendship that will jeopardize their interests, while they undertake a flight around the world to prevent El Alfil from having his way.