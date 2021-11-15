Netflix: Red notice and the best action movies on the platform | Movies and series

The premiere of Red notice, the film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, in Netflix, It was a source of joy for fans of action movies. Not only for the adrenaline-pumping sequences, but also for its luxurious cast and gripping story full of twists.

Its success was so great that it promises to return with a sequel and fans are counting the days to see what will happen to their favorite characters. In order to make the wait more enjoyable, we share with you a list of the best films of this type on the streaming platform.

Red notice

Interpol sends the famous red alert to catch the most wanted criminals after a reckless robbery. This event unites the best FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds). This will set off a series of unpredictable events in the search for the truth.

Extraction

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a highly sought after black market mercenary. Despite his great reputation, he would not expect to embark on a dangerous mission: rescuing the kidnapped son of the chief prince of the Indian mafia. Although he has everything against him to succeed, he embarks on the adventure that will change his life forever.

Spencer confidential

Former police officer Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) uncovers the conspiracy that caused a high-profile murder despite constant threats. It seems that nothing will stop you from showing that no one is above the law.

Triple frontier

Five friends ex-military veterans plan to rob a powerful drug dealer. This will be the first time they take on a mission for their own benefit and not that of their country. However, a mistake in the plans will turn the story 180 degrees.

The old guard

The warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) leads a group of immortal mercenaries with the goal of protecting the world. To do this, Andy and Nile (Kiki Lane) will help their teammates clear the obstacles ahead and use their amazing powers.