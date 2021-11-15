Najee Harris didn’t know you could tie in the NFL

The Steelers running back was ready to return to the field against Detroit, until he was informed that the game was over.

PITTSBURGH – Najee harris returned to the bench after fumble from Pat freiermuth at extra time and prepared for the next offensive series of the Steelers. The only problem: there would be no other possession of Pittsburgh.

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) attempted a series of side passes in a last-ditch effort to break the tie 16-16 in the final seconds, but D’Andre Swift was taken off the field to end the match in the first tie of the NFL since Week 3 of 2020.

Najee Harris acknowledged that she didn’t know you could tie in the NFL. Getty Images

However, the rookie running back didn’t realize he was done until a teammate told him.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL“he declared Harris. “I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I have another room left.’ Yet someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never tied before in my life“.

Harris He was not the only one who did not expect the abrupt and unsatisfactory ending.

“It’s crazy,” said Lions second-year running back Godwin Igwebuike. “I went back there saying, ‘Hey, how many overtime can we have?’ And they said, ‘Three … I heard two, one,’ and we said, ‘Whatever is going on, we’re about to put all our effort into it. ‘”.

With the tieThe Lions avoided a season 0-17, yet they are still on a 13-game winless streak that dates back to last season.

“I’m in this unknown zone,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “I don’t know what this really is and I’m sure I’ve been in a tie before as a player, but for some reason I can’t remember it, if it was. “

The last 10 minutes was a comedy of errors for both teams.

The Lions won the toss and decided to receive the ball, needing only one touchdown to win. Instead, the Steelers (5-3-1) got the ball back in four plays, thanks to a sack by Cameron Heyward. Then, on the next possession, quarterback Mason Rudolph – who started in place of Ben Roethlisberger – completed a 19-yard throw to Diontae Johnson on the second play, but Johnson fumbled and Detroit got it back.

“I was just trying to make a play,” Johnson said. “Like everyone else would do in that situation, by taking the ball like that, you’re trying to make a play for the team, put them in good field position. I didn’t see the guy coming up behind me.”

Apparently Lions quarterback Jared Goff returned the ball to the Steelers on the next play an interception by Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, but a penalty for holding the defense against Devin Bush nullified it. Instead, the possession ended with a missed 48-yard field goal by Ryan Santoso, activated a day earlier when kicker Austin Seibert landed on injured reserve.

A high center from center Kendrick Green to Rudolph on the next play of the next series doomed the drive, but the Lions also did nothing with their next possession.

The Steelers they got the ball back with 1:37 to play and made it across the midfield. On a first-down play since Detroit’s 39, Rudolph connected with Freiermuth for 1-yard gain, but safety Will Harris he forced a fumble and linebacker Trey Flowers cornered the fumble.

With the fumble of Freiermuth, the Steelers became the first team to lose multiple fumbles in a single period of extra time at least since 2000, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Steelers They are also the 16th team to commit multiple turnovers in a extra time since 1978.

Pat Freiermuth fumbled that didn’t let the Pittsburgh Steelers seek victory at the end of overtime. Getty Images

The Lions couldn’t do anything on the last play, sealing the tie.

“A tie In the NFL it always feels like a loss when you get to the locker room, because you’re not adding anything to the win column, “linebacker Joe Schobert said.” It’s midgame. It could make a difference in the end. Letting it slip away when you’re so close definitely hurts. “

Information from Eric Woodyard was used in the writing of this note.