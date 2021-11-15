More than Christian Bale? Robert Pattinson’s salary revealed for ‘the Batman 2’

The reboot of the Dark Knight will be in charge of Robert Pattinson in the lead and Matt reeves in the direction, but this film has had several delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to arrive in March 2022 and apparently there are big plans for this new version and the sequel is already being planned, including a recent report revealed Robert Pattinson’s salary for ‘The Batman 2’, which is quite large.

‘The Batman’ will be the reboot of the character after the exit of Ben affleck of the role in the DC Extended Universe and although Pattinson’s version will not be within this universe, it is not ruled out that he may join at some point given the reboot of the franchise and the rearrangement of all DC films in the film from ‘The Flash’ scheduled for 2022.

It is currently known that Robert Pattinson will receive only five million dollars for ‘The Batman’, which has recently finished filming, but a recent report by Daniel Richtman reveals the Robert Pattinson’s salary for ‘The Batman 2’ and it will be much greater, because you will receive 20 million dollars, falling below Christian Bale, who received 30 million by ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012.

In addition to this salary, it is confirmed that an arrangement has already been reached with the actor for the sequel and it is likely that they will already begin working on the script for this film despite the fact that the first installment has not yet been released and everything indicates that they have high hopes for this reboot, so we just have to wait for the premiere of ‘The Batman’ for March 4, 2022.