MLB Blue Jays interest in signing Eduardo Rodríguez Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez is being one of the most coveted players in the free agency market heading into the 2022 MLB Season. In the last hours it has been announced that Toronto Blue Jays would be adding to the multiple equipment interested on sign it and in seizing the services of the pitcher, seeking to “snatch him” from the Boston Red Sox, a direct rival in the Division.
The journalist Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported this Sunday, November 14, that Eduardo Rodríguez would be wanted by the Toronto Blue Jays, joining other teams that seek to sign him.
The Venezuelan pitcher became a free agent at the end of the 2021 MLB season as his contract with the Boston Red Sox came to an end and he subsequently made a qualified offer that it is not yet known whether he will accept or reject.
The Canadian team had a good pitching staff last season and the arrival of Rodriguez in the starting rotation would be to cover the place that Steven Matz would be leaving by also leaving from free agency.
Eduardo Rodríguez made 31 starts for the Boston Red Sox in MLB 2021, in which he posted a 13-8 record in games won and lost and an ERA of 4.74.
adda lavalle
