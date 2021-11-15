MJF reacts to Vin Diesel’s apology to the Rock

The best heel of the entire company within AEW continues to speak. The most outstanding event was the fight in which he defeated the future face of the company, Darby Allin. The wrestler has had no problem answering people who see him outside the world of wrestling.

MJF and its role in the world

In an interview with Hollywood Life la Last week to promote AEW Full Gear, AEW star MJF was asked if he had any interest in crossing over to other areas of entertainment. A question that made the wrestler answer that people did not think he was a good singer, making him say the following:

“I definitely think I would break it for complete with Dancing with the Stars or a masked singer ” , MJF said. “Do I think I would be better than them? I’m better than everyone at everything , so it’s a silly question. “But to be fair, lately I’ve been sticking my toes out of the wrestling bubble. I have my hands in many different pots. Some things are going to come up and people are going to be surprised by what I’m involved in or what I’m done with. Exciting times in the world of MJF ”.

The wrestler had no qualms or fear in saying that he would love to participate in the Fast & Furious franchise, a film in which former WWE wrestler The Rock participates.

“A) I would love to be a part of the franchise or any movie,” said MJF. “I think any movie would do me good. That’s A. AND B) Was it an apology? Was it really an apology? Because he calls it small, so I don’t know. Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally, I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents. “

