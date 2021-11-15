Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher work together to get away from their kids

The love story of the actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is more than 20 years old, when they met while recording the television series “Those 70s Show”, where they played Jackie and Kelso. At that time, the couple did not imagine that two decades later they would have two children and one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood.

It was recently announced that Kunis and Kutcher will star in an ad for a fry brand that will air on the Super bowl next Sunday (February 7).

In an interview with the program “Entertainment Tonight” the actress said: “It’s so silly. Ashton and I never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before… And in the middle of the quarantine, we got this ad for the Super Bowl. ” To which Kutcher replied, “This is fun. We should do it”.

In the commercial preview, Kunis is shown standing in a dark room and giving a dramatic monologue to the camera. That’s when the 37-year-old actress tearfully says, “What exactly are you implying? Do you think I would do that to you, go behind your back after everything we’ve been through? I can’t even look at you.

At another point in the announcement, Ashton Kutcher walks into that room, opens an envelope with some papers inside, and says: OMG!

On the other hand, the Ukrainian added that she actually chose to do the commercial with her husband to spend time away from your children Wyatt and Dimitri.

“We were stuck with our kids for nine months (12 months right now from quarantine), and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off. Yes, okay, let’s do it. And so we did, ”he said with a smile. “And I hate to say it, but we said, ‘Freedom!’ … It was incredible! ”, He concluded.

nrv