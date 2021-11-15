Miguel Herrera was surprised by a shocking revelation by Juan Pablo Vigón at Tigres UANL

Miguel Herrera was surprised in the last hours with the statements of Juan Pablo Vigón about his arrival at Tigres UANL.

November 14, 2021 · 14:13 hs

This is Juan Pablo Vigón’s first season at Tigres UANL after Miguel Herrera expressly asked for a midfielder of his qualities, which ended up surprising the former Pumas UNAM player.

So far in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, the 30-year-old footballer is positioned as one of the vital players in the starting structure of the team that coaches the Louse Herrera for his qualities as a player box to box ..

Faced with this situation, Vigón revealed the situation that meant the moment in which he received the offer to reach the feline team and surprised the fans and the members led by the Mexican strategist.

“I was with Atlas and there he (my wife) told me ‘hey and because we are not going to Monterrey, I love that city to live in’, and I laughed, because Gignac, Carioca, well, pure picudo, then he tells me, ‘ Why don’t we go there? ” That said, now if they come here to live, “he said in Multimedios.

“In Pumas they told me, ‘How can you go out?’ When he (my representative) tells me ‘Tigres is here’, he sent it to me on WhatsApp, ‘Tigres is there’, I dialed him, I said ‘what, one way, let’s go there!’ And now, thank God everything went very fast and I left ”, he revealed.

Regarding his season in Tigres, he assured: “I have to be a better player, I said that the one who walks better plays. He considered me a dynamic player, who likes to step on both areas, who likes to score, assist, who likes to be able to defend, I like to sweep myself, to surrender, I think that dedication for the team is one of my virtues “.