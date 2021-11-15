Mexico will have to wait until 2030 for the rematch against the United States in a World Cup tie

El Tri will visit the United States again in a World Cup qualifying round until the 2030 World Cup

Mexico succumbed three times in a row, in one year, to USAIn addition, the last of these setbacks was in the Octagonal of the Concacaf, which is part of the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; However the Tricolor he will have to wait until 2030 to have his revenge to try to beat the American team at home.

El Tri de Martino has three consecutive defeats against the United States. Imago7

And it is that after the battle that both teams had last Friday in Cincinnati, Ohio, which ended 2-0 for the local team, the Mexican team will visit, for a World Cup tie, his greatest rival in the Concacaf in nine years.

In this way, the rematch will have to wait and it will be with a completely different generation of footballers.

This is because the return game that remains in this Octagonal will be in Mexican territory, at the Azteca Stadium and will be played the following year. Then, with the 2026 World Cup organized by Mexico, USA and Canada, the three teams will qualify automatically as they host the tournament.

For that reason, the only thing that these three teams will be able to have are friendly duels, since they will not be part of the Concacaf qualifiers, which must start in 2024 and end by 2025.

Then the 2030 World Cup will arrive and even without a venue, it will be until that moment when Mexico and USA face each other again, on American soil, in a World Cup qualifying game and the Tricolor can remove the faience of the famous “two to zero”.

Of six clashes in World Cup qualifiers in USAThe stars and stripes team has won five times, coincidentally, winning 2-0 in all of them and all the games were in Ohio.

The only duel that he Tricolor won was in 2016 as part of the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Mexican team, then directed by Juan Carlos Osorio, won 1-2.

Thus, Mexico he will have to wait nine years to collect revenge.