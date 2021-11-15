Matt Damon: What’s Behind Your Recent Controversial Statement

It’s not really a summer without celebrities in controversial public moments and the last of them revolves around the actor, Matt Damon, who in one interview recent seemed to normalize the use of an insult towards the LGBT + community. If you’ve only heard snippets of the story, you may be confused now, but calm down; Below, you’ll find a full explanation of the drama that revolves around the actor, from his original statement to his latest move.

What did Matt Damon say originally?

In a interview from the Sunday Times on August 1, the actor and screenwriter, Matt Damon, found himself in a controversial conversation about the ‘changes in masculinity modern ‘, and noted that he had stopped using what was called the’ F insult ‘, which’ was commonly used as a child, with a different meaning ‘. The actor continued: ‘Months ago I made a joke, and then I received a letter from my daughter. She left the table. I said: Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You! He went to his room and wrote a very long and beautiful treatise on how dangerous that word is. I said: I withdraw the insult! I got it. ‘ (I have a lot to think about here, mainly about the I respect I feel towards Damon’s daughter and the confusion about how the inclusion in the film Stuck on You has something to do with it being considered an insult).

How did the internet react to this?

Many were understandably outraged by the casual use of Matt Damon of a word that has brought pain to many people, not to mention that the impact of the word did not seem to care until his daughter Teen pointed it out. Still, Twitter (as so often happens) found humor in the situation:

What was your apology?

Once the controversy was present, the actor gave a sharp recoil, throwing a statement who said, ‘I’ve never called anyone f **** t in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening … I do not use abuse of any kind’. Should we congratulate you?

Why should we care?

Well that’s difficult. It is certainly valid that you do not care in particular what insult employs a millionaire of Hollywood this week (and then humbly retracts). Even so, the drama about the interview of Matt Damon points to the more important question, what we will allow, and what (crucially) we will not allow in 2021. How exactly are we supposed to believe that a 50-year-old man, who has worked in Hollywood for decades, does not realized that this particular insult was offensive and dehumanizing until her teenage daughter pointed it out? I suppose you have to admire honesty, but you don’t have to either.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine, vogue.com