Martino with almost 80% of effectiveness with his changes in 2021

Gerardo Martino is an expert to correct on the fly with the Selection. Throughout 2021, the coach of Mexico has made adjustments that have served to empower his team and extend the advantage or, failing that, control the game to keep the result.

During this 2021, the Tata has directed 14 official matches, between Nations League, gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying, where their modifications have been effective in 11 of those encounters, that is, 78.57 percent of the time.

According to the markers that were in the match at the time of the first change until the final result of the match, the adjustments made by the Argentine have served in six games, since on those occasions they empowered the team to increase the score and come out with the victory .

On the other hand, in five games the changes served to contain the rival and seek victory, although in these times the same result that was had prior to the adjustments from the bench was maintained.

However, there have been three games where the Tata’s adjustments have failed to yield the expected results, since the Mexicans ended up losing these games, curiously, all against USA.

Curiously, in the game against the squad of the Stars and Stripes This Friday, the US score came precisely when the strategist tried to adjust to contain the rivals and try to empower the team on offense.

The Selection should continue with this good reading that it makes Gerardo Martino to try to stay in positions of privilege in the Eliminatory, where it remains for the Tricolor to visit Canada to Edmonton to try and reclaim the top of the Octagonal.

