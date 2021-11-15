Marlins acquire reliever Louis Head from Rays

The Marlins from Miami and Rays from Tampa Bay conducted a change for the reliever Louis Head, this for the 2022 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

As reported by Jon Morosi, the Marlins and Rays agreed to a change for the next Major League season, arriving in Miami Louis Head, who is a 31-year-old reliever who debuted in the best baseball in the world last season with Tampa.

The Rays, in this movement, will receive by Head that a player be named later or cash, being a movement that reinforces the bullpen of the “fish”, who will seek to qualify for the postseason in MLB 2022.

Roster

To open Head to the Marlins’ roster of 40, outfielder Brian Miller was designated for assignment.

Trade: #Marlins acquire RHP Louis Head from #Rays for a player to be named later or cash. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 15, 2021

Who is Louis Head?

Head, a native of Houston, Texas, was originally signed by Cleveland in the 2012 draft, Head has pitched 320 games in nine minor league seasons between Cleveland, Texas, Seattle and Tampa Bay, with a 19-19 record with a 3.57 ERA. , in addition to 42 saved. In 2021, he was 0-0 with a 2.20 ERA and five saves in 26 games for Triple-A Durham.

In addition, he also belonged to the Dodgers and has experience in winter ball, specifically in LIDOM with the Gigantes del Cibao in 2017.

Dominican numbers

In the 2017-2018 season, he played with the Gigantes del Cibao in LIDOM, leaving a 1-1 record, a 6.00 ERA, nine innings of work and the same number of strikeouts in 10 games.

MLB debut season

The 31-year-old right-hander struck out 32 batters in 35 innings for the Rays in the 2021 MLB season. He allowed 21 hits, rivals hit him just .175 and walked nine, his ERA was 2.31.

With info from MLB.COM