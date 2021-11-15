Mark Wahlberg plays a father seeking justice for his bullied son in Joe Bell TRAILER

The drama tells the story of a father who travels the country to honor his son, who was the victim of bullying.

Joe bell, the new movie of Mark Wahlberg it’s almost here. The drama tells the story of a young man who is a victim of bullying and his father seeks justice to honor his memory.

The trailer shows how Jadin (Reid Miller) with his father sing Lady Gaga in the middle of the road, in a happy moment between them, however, the following scene shows that Jadin is a victim of bullying for his sexual orientation at his school When she tries to talk to her father, he tells her that everything will be fine.

However, bullying does not stop and is increasing, which triggers the suicide of the young man.

Jadin says later: “You don’t know what it’s like to muster up the courage to ask for help. “. Then her mom finds the note.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men and the Next King Richard), the film tells the true story of an Oregon father (Wahlberg) who pays tribute to his son (Miller) by embarking on a thoughtful author walk through America to speak from her heart and her personal experience with citizens about the cost that bullying has on the lives of victims.

“Jadin knew before he died that you loved him and you accepted him; that’s what matters”, they say to Elder Bell. “I never told him it was okay,” responds the grieving father. “I have to live with that,” he says, closing the trailer. The film hits theaters on July 23.