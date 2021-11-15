Mare of Easttown: An Extraordinary Kate Winslet | TV

If there is a series that better combines with the so-called “dirty realism” of American literature of the last century, that is the extraordinary Mare of Easttown (HBO), created and written by Brad Ingelsby and directed in its seven chapters by Craig Zobel, who was responsible for some episodes of the very famous The Leftovers. But despite the fact that the professionalism of those mentioned is indisputable, the series has a dazzling name of its own in its interpretation, in the sobriety of its gestures, in its aspect so distant from the traditional Hollywood glamor: Kate Winslet. She is, essentially, the series.

Easttown is a small town in Pennsylvania. They all know each other or are related. Mare Sheehan, the main character, is a detective who tries to improve the lives of some locals who poorly survive in times of crisis. Several murders and kidnappings of teenagers shock the town. Mare is in charge of discovering the person or persons responsible.

Everything in the series, like the dirty realism of the Carver, Ford or Wolf, is developed with sobriety and a special ability to contextualize facts and characters: an evident tendency to alcoholism of its people, some sparse dialogues in which superfluous and superfluous an underground violence that is magnified by the detective’s painful past.

The excellent script develops the police investigations at the same time that it shows the daily life of a population in which its young people have no future and the elderly take refuge in alcohol. Depression is the queen of the house but without falling into fear. We are talking about, probably, one of the great series of the year with an extraordinary Winslet surrounded by some no less magnificent Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart, among others.

