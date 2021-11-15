Mahogany stain is best for fall

With the arrival of autumn and cloudy days, new also arrived trends to flood our closet and even our manes; because it is not a secret for anyone that each change of season brings us a series of new trends as well as others that are making a comeback. It is these novelties and the desire for change, which makes us dare to change our look.

Changes are always good and if the autumn inspired you to do it once and for all, take into account that mahogany stains are outlined to be the color that we will not be able to stop seeing in the streets, because a mane with deep reds in the style of Emma Stone, Julia Roberts or Nicole Kidman (who popularized this color), will undoubtedly be a great success that will make you achieve a style pretty becoming with the color palette that is sweeping the favorites of the season.

Include the mahogany stains In your look it may seem overwhelming if you are into blondes or fantasy colors, but if like us you are in love with this color, start little by little to mix a tone mahogany with a chestnut color. You will see how nuances are created that will add depth and a natural touch to your hair without seeming too much.



Photo: Instagram @nicolekidman

A colour that never goes out of style are the mahogany tones. According to Vogue magazine, it is a dye that adapts perfectly to the season and that, without a doubt, you will want to wear it in your hair to end the year, since this color will give a natural light to your face, in addition to being quite friendly with all skin tones.



Photo: Instagram @dualipa

What is the ideal mahogany for you?

There is a great variety in the range of mahogany stains, from the intense tones like the one Scarlett Johansson has used, which will make your eyes have a lighter color to the mahogany with shades that, as we said before, if you are going to change from blonde to mahogany, it is the best option to show off a mane with golden undertones.

In the same way, we find the mahogany with blonde touches, the chestnut versions and those that lean towards orange tones that intensify the appearance of your hair, just like Ana Polvorosa wears it.

According to experts, this type of color highlights the features, which is why they recommend it more in young skin. Regarding the tone, that is, whether to take it more to brown or reddish, take into account the following: If you have short hair, choose a solid, one-tone shade. While if it is longer or you wear it wavy, you can allow yourself to combine two tones so that the movement highlights the color and with the light they look brighter and healthier.



Photo: Instagram @lapolvorrosa

How to take care of it?

Don’t wash your hair for up to three days after applying the dye. We know that it may sound extreme but due to the type of dye that, surely, led to discoloration, the cuticle will be open and with the shampoo you could wash it off. Drink products for colored hair and apply hydration masks frequently to restore moisture to your hair.

The mahogany stain is shaping up to reign this season, as well as in the past and today it has become the protagonist of several looks of the celebrities that inspire us the most when looking for the most chic style. A colour mahogany It will become a basic that once you give it the opportunity you will never want to let go, because, without a doubt, wearing your hair in this way will captivate everyone wherever you go.

