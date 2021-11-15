“Luck took the podium away from us”: Checo Pérez’s message after the Brazilian GP

Checo Pérez was close to getting on the podium at the Brazilian GP (Photo: Antonio Lacerda / EFE)

After disputed the Brazilian GP This Sunday, there are only three races left to make official the end of the season of the Formula 1. This competition session has brought with it great emotions and an embodied dispute between Red Bull and Mercedes to achieve the hegemony of current motorsport.

Within this fight he has risen as one of the protagonists Sergio perez, who has shown all his qualities with great performances on the slopes. However, despite his great effort, this day’s race in the South American country was not what everyone expected and Czech lost the opportunity to get on the podium again.

After staying with him fourth place, the man from Guadalajara dedicated some words to his followers on social networks and pointed out some of the key factors that prevented his entry into the first three positions.

“We gave it our all on the track! Perfect start, good strategy and in the end luck took the podium from us with the VSC that arrived at the exact moment for Bottas. We will continue working hard these next 3 races, there is still a lot at stake! “, Pérez wrote through his official Twitter account, a publication that he accompanied with a photograph of the Brazilian GP.

The Mexican reacted after his performance in the Brazilian GP (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The start of the race seemed to see a favorable result for Red Bull, as Czech and his teammate, Max verstappen, they got a near perfect start to place in the first three places. But, to the disappointment of the Austrian team, various adverse situations and the performance of Valtteri Bottas made it impossible for Sergio Pérez to retain his position.

Finally, Czech chose to try the fast lap in the last moments of the race, with which he added one more point and was left with 13 units to continue in the dispute with Bottas for third place of the drivers’ championship.

One of the key moments happened when Czech he must have tried to resist the attack of Lewis Hamilton, who made one of the best comebacks seen so far in the current season. The Mercedes driver started from position number 10 Due to a sanction, however, he proved to be up to the task and left everyone who stood in front of him on the road. to finish by obtaining the triumph in Brazilian lands.

Pérez failed to prevent Hamilton from passing and Bottas’ speed (Photo: Ricardo Moraes / REUTERS)



“In the end, Hamilton came to another planet and then Bottas had the luck of the Safety Car, we had the same rhythm as him and we couldn’t do anything better, ”Checo Pérez told the media after the race in Sao Paulo.

This double podium for Mercedes has further closed the fight against Red Bull for the drivers ‘championship and first place in the constructors’ table. Before the performance of Hamilton and Bottas, Pérez revealed that they could not reach the speed that those of the German team raised. “They have incredible straight speed, we don’t know what they’re doing but during this weekend they have been on another planet so it was difficult to fight them today ”, he concluded.

The results of this Sunday leave for the moment Max Verstappen consolidated at the top of the drivers’ standings with 332.5 points. Hamilton is close behind, registering 318.5 and hoping to rack up new wins in the next three races.. Czech is in the fourth position with 178 units behind Valtteri Bottas who adds 203.

