Lindsay Lohan is officially returning to acting and here’s the first look at her next movie!

!Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet They’re feeling the Christmas spirit with a first look at their upcoming Netflix rom-com!

The streaming platform shared the first still-untitled image from the film over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of Lohan and Overstreet in a totally snowy winter setting with decorative Christmas lights.

“She’s back! Here’s your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming Christmas rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet,” Netflix tweeted.

The film will debut on the streaming platform sometime in 2022.

News of the 35-year-old actress’ upcoming film broke in May when Netflix announced in a tweet, sharing a photo of the actress and revealing that she would be starring in an upcoming romantic comedy for the streamer.

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome worker cabin owner and his precocious daughter after suffering total amnesia in a skiing accident,” it reads in the Netflix tweet.

Lohan’s last film was the 2019 film “Among the Shadows.” She also starred in “The Canyons” in 2013 and rose to fame with 1998’s “The Parent Trap,” which she followed with “Freaky Friday,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “Mean Girls,” “Just My Luck. “,” Herbie Fully Loaded “and” Georgia Rule. “

During CNN’s Christmas Eve special in 2019, Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she wanted to focus on herself and “go back to America and start filming again.”

The star added that she wanted to “get back the life I worked so hard for and share it with my family and you.”

In October, the actress virtually reunited with her “Mean Girls” co-stars to promote voting in the 2020 presidential election.

The cast, which included Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and more, discussed how they each felt about landing their roles and the impact of the now iconic 2004 film on society.