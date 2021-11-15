Liga MX is already preparing for the 2021 Apertura playoff

The repechage of the MX League . The teams will know until Tuesday, it seems, the schedules for the games of REFISH, but while preparing to get ready.

AMERICA

At America they must be concerned about the health of Pedro Aquino. The Peruvian midfielder has not recovered 100 percent of the injuries that left him out in the last matches of the tournament, and there is also talk that for next year he could leave the team, since the West Ham United of the Premier League, has scattered to Not here and all the intentions to sign him for next year.

TIGERS

The return of Diego Reyes, who will return to training tomorrow with the Tigers, after a severe ankle injury, makes enter Miguel Herrera in a dilemma … will he maintain his defensive line with Hugo Ayala as it centers on the right, or it will accommodate your spoiled Kings?

STRIPED

The one who seems will not be enough to play the repechage against Blue Cross, this Hector Moreno. The World Cup central, broke concentration with him Tricolor to focus on recovering and being an option for Javier Aguirre, technician of Striped, but it is said that the veteran will not reach him and the royals will have complications to form the central.

PUEBLA

The Puebla has already put on sale the tickets for the playoff match against the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara. The cheapest will cost 230 pesos and the most expensive 850.

SAINTS

Alessio Da Cruz has little chance of playing the playoff with Santos Laguna. The forward traveled to Europe to fix his passport to play for the selection of Cape Verde and would return practically without training for the game against him Athletic of San Luis.

BLUE CROSS

In the Cement Machine of the Blue Cross, People say that Juan Reynoso will wait until the last to decide his lineup against him Monterrey. The Peruvian wants to see how his eight selected ones return: Luis Romo, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Orbelín Pineda and Roberto Alvarado from Mexico; Jonathan Rodriguez from Uruguay, Juan Escobar from Paraguay, Bryan angle from Ecuador and Yoshimar Yotún from Peru.

Cougars

After having beaten the Atlante in a friendly duel held to celebrate the anniversary of the Colts, the technician of Pumas Andrés Lillini He said that the victory was a sign that the university team is prepared to win “everything.”

ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS

At Athletic of San Luis They are happy to have entered the playoffs, but happiness also becomes a concern since the day of their figures, the forward German Berterame, scoring champion, and the central Unai Bilbao, are in the crosshairs of powerful teams to take them away. Let’s see if they can withstand the money cannon that will come for them.