Leonardo DiCaprio’s support for indigenous Ecuadorians

File image of Leonardo DiCaprio. EFE / EPA / DAVID SWANSON



Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo Dicaprio He showed his support for the Ecuadorian indigenous people on his social networks. DiCaprio expects the Constitutional Court to rule in favor of indigenous communities on November 15.

In reference to the hearing where the Constitutional Court may recognize the legal right of the communities to make the final decision on any extractive project in their territories. DiCaprio, in a message posted on social media, was optimistic, saying that “history will be made”.

“We have a great opportunity to ensure Indigenous Rights and the Rights of Nature. History will be made tomorrow when a hearing is held before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador for the first time in the heart of the Amazon, to recognize your legal right to make the final decision on any extractive project on your land”Wrote the actor.

As part of his environmental activism, DiCaprio explained that “indigenous peoples need our support to back them up in this fight“, what’s more asked his followers to sign a petition addressed to the Constitutional Court demanding that indigenous peoples have the last word on what happens in their ancestral lands of tropical rainforest.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) is a specific right of indigenous peoples recognized in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Through the CPLI, indigenous peoples can give or deny their consent to a project that affects them or their territories. Once they have given their consent, they can withdraw it at any stage of the process. On the other hand, FPIC allows them to negotiate the conditions under which projects are designed, implemented, supervised and evaluated. This principle is enshrined within the universal right to self-determination.

In June of this year, Oscar-winning actor for The reborn ruled on the lawsuit of the Amazonian peoples against the Ecuadorian State for an oil spill that occurred in April 2020.

“The Constitutional Court of Ecuador has a great opportunity to set an example in Ecuador and around the world. What happens in the Amazon matters everywhere, and the world will be attentive to the outcome of this case, ”the actor wrote on social networks. He was referring to the oil spill caused in Ecuador in April 2020 in the jungle and Amazon area on the banks of the Coca River and the Napo River., at the meeting of both tributaries approximately 440 kilometers away from Quito, the capital of the Andean country.

The spill was caused by a land subsidence, which caused the rupture of the Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline and the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System. as well as the leakage of 15.8 thousand barrels of crude oil, directly impacting the lives of 27 thousand indigenous people who are inhabitants of the sector, according to the Amicus Curiae lawsuit filed by the American foundation Amazon Frontlines before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador.

The subsidence occurred on the border between the provinces of Napo and Pastaza, to the northeast of the territory of Ecuador, in the sector called the San Rafael waterfall. Activists, geologists, hydrologists and the media denounced the progressive disappearance of the waterfall that gives its name to the sector and which is the highest in the country, as a result of extractive actions in the sector.

DiCaprio and environmental conservation in Ecuador

Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of support for environmental conservation in Ecuador is not recent. In June 2019, the American actor, producer and environmental activist surprised the public by showing his international support for the campaign promoted by the Waorani indigenous people. that sought to prohibit oil exploitation in block 22, in a jungle area of ​​the Ecuadorian Amazon.

One year later, on July 30, 2020, The actor ruled on the presence of a fleet of fishing boats on the border of the exclusive economic zone of the Galapagos Islands. In his Instagram account, DiCaprio assured that “Chinese fishing boats arrive every year in the seas around the Galapagos, which were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1978, but this year’s fleet is one of the most great views in recent years ”.

An indigenous woman from the Amarumesa community shows oil residues in her hand in the Ecuadorian Amazon. EFE / José Jácome / Archive



Three months ago, The actor met, on March 13, 2021, in a reserved way with former President Lenín Moreno on Baltra Island of the Galapagos Archipelago, to discuss some elements of environmental policy in Ecuador. The actor, who is also an ambassador of the United Nations (UN), attended accompanied by other international activists on environmental matters.

Leonardo Dicaprio also participated in a recovery initiative of the Galapagos Islands in May 2021 with an investment of USD 40,000,000.00 destined for the reintegration of endangered species. In addition, he congratulated the initiative of the Ecuadorian government to create a new marine reserve for the archipelago.

KEEP READING:

Indigenous groups of Ecuador sued Guillermo Lasso before the Court to prevent oil and mining exploitation

Leonardo DiCaprio showed his support for the Ecuadorian Amazonian indigenous people affected by an oil spill