Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are seen again together, for a very special reason

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry They started their careers at the same time, but over the years their achievements were different; now all his fans received a pleasant surprise to see published a photograph in which both artists appear reunited again and looking very elegant.

The two singers were invited to the opening ceremony of the Museum of the Cinematographic Academy, in Los Angeles, sharing the evening with stars such as Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Olivia rodrigo and Tom Hanks; Katy wore a sexy black latex dress, while Lady Gaga he opted for a long one with wide blue sleeves.

The Museum of the Cinematographic Academy had a cost of 400 million dollars and is located in a building designed by Renzo Piano; The venue (which opens to the general public on September 30) will showcase millions of photos, posters, scripts and articles related to Hollywood cinema over a century.

