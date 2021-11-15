La Jornada – ‘Little Secrets’ with Denzel Washington leads box office in the US

The Angels. The thriller “Little Secrets” with Denzel Washington again topped the US box office with ticket sales of $ 2.1 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Abroad, “Little Secrets” sold tickets for 1.4 million dollars in 20 countries. The film, which is rated recommending that those under 17 be accompanied by an adult, has earned $ 7.8 million in the United States and Canada and $ 5.2 million internationally to date.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, “Little Secrets” debuted simultaneously on the online streaming service HBO Max. With the US box office essentially paralyzed, Warner Bros. made the decision to repeat the hybrid strategy for all the films it will release in 2021, a move that has been met with criticism.

In second place was “The Croods 2: A New Era” from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, with $ 1.7 million. After 11 weeks in theaters, the sequel to “The Croods” has grossed $ 46 million at the domestic box office.

Although there are not a large number of offers on the big screen for audiences these days, the permanence of “The Croods” in theaters is remarkable, because the second part has been available for rent on the video-on-demand platforms. During two months.

Overseas, the film sold tickets for $ 808,000, bringing its international total to $ 101.6 million and its global gross to $ 147.6 million.

Liam Neeson’s thriller “The Protector” took third place with $ 1 million on 2,018 screens. That brings his total to $ 9.1 million.

“Wonder Woman 1984” finished in fourth place with $ 905,000 in 1,818 theaters in the United States. The Warner Bros. superhero movie, which also premiered on HBO Max, has grossed $ 40 million at the domestic box office and $ 154 million worldwide.

Sony’s “Monster Hunter: The Hunt Begins” closed the top five at $ 590,000 in the eighth week since its release. The video game adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has grossed $ 11.8 million to date.