Kourtney Kardashian will wear red at her wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they are getting married soon. Although there is no confirmed date, Kourt’s ‘yes, I want’ was the start of a period of preparations that the ‘fandom’ is living as if it were the wedding of some friends. The couple, who are one of the ‘power couples’ of the year, will take a step that will mean the beginning of a life together that, by the way, neither of them expected to meet on the road, as they have implicit in their social networks on various occasions.

In this wait, many are those who have wondered what that mess will be like, which turns out to be the first for Kourtney. And the fact is that among the ‘fans’, there is a ‘tiktoker’ (@frandsolas) who has developed a theory that has been very well received. Your prediction is that Kourt will wear a great Vera Wang dress at her wedding, specifically, red.

And you will ask yourself: What threads does this ‘tiktoker’ tie to reach that conclusion? Well, Fran considers that the businesswoman and ‘influencer’ is sending signals through her Instagram that revolve around that color and, on the other hand, among all the designers, Vera Wang is a pioneer in having launched proposals in red in her collection for brides.

The signals in question? Details or complete ‘looks’ like these:

In the TikTok video, the user shows several proposals from Vera Wang and develops his idea, which has been well received by his followers. What do you think? Is he right? The truth is that it gives food for thought …:

