Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker’s birthday

Undoubtedly, Travis barker He has become a very special member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. And it is that in addition to being the man who made Kourtney kardashian believe in love again, the former Blink 182 drummer already maintained a close and beautiful friendship with some of the family members. Something that was demonstrated this weekend, when the entire clan came together to celebrate Travis’s birthday, to whom they have let him know how important he is to them through the beautiful messages they have dedicated to him on social networks.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

One of the first to speak about it was Kourtney Kardashian, who, as expected, dedicated a romantic message to her boyfriend, which was accompanied by a whole album of photographs in which they have been seen most in love. “I love you more than anything. My favorite around. Happy birthday to you my baby!”Wrote the eldest of Kris Jenner’s daughters, who was in charge of making this day the most special for Travis.

On the other hand, the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner also expressed her congratulations to the musician, showing the most moved by the recent engagement of Travis and Kourtney, thus showing her approval of what could be an upcoming wedding in the clan. “Happy Birthday Travis! You are an amazing father, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash! So happy that you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by all your loved ones! I love you!“Kris wrote next to a photo album in which he gave an account of the beautiful friendship they have formed.

VIEW GALLERY



For her part, Kim Kardashian also dedicated some nice words to her brother-in-law, in which in addition to congratulating him on his birthday, she also welcomed him to the clan. “Happy birthday, Trav! You are an incredible person and I am very happy that you are part of this family ”, the socialite shared in her Instagram stories, where she also shared a postcard in which she could be seen posing next to the celebrant and her sister Kourtney. For her part, Khloé Kardashian also dedicated some nice words to her older sister’s boyfriend, in which she made it clear how much she cares for him. “Happy Birthday Travis! We feel blessed to have you in our family. I wish you have the most magical birthday in life. God bless you always. We love you”.

Kourtney and Travis, one step from the altar?

After Travis and Kourtney got engaged last October, fans of the couple can’t stop wondering about the date of their next wedding. Although, so far none of the lovebirds have shared details about it, on their social networks they have begun to leave some clues about this long-awaited event. And it is that just this weekend, the couple attended the wedding of some friends. As often happens, Kourtney shared a series of photographs in which she showed the looks they chose for this occasion. At the bottom of the images, the socialite wrote the phrase: “Let’s go to the chapel”, Alluding to the wedding they were heading to. Immediately, Travis commented on the publication of his beloved, leaving a message that has moved everyone: “Our turn coming soon”.

VIEW GALLERY







