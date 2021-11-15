Know the dates and times of the repechage of Grita México A21





Brian Sales

Photo: Special

Although there are still some games missing from the FIFA date, this week the days and hours of the matches of repechage, of which there will be four participants who will complete the list in the quarterfinals.

Saints will receive Atlético de San Luis, Toluca will do the same with Pumas, while Puebla and Chivas will meet at the Cuauhtémoc stadium and Blue Cross They will face Monterrey at the Azul stadium, although behind closed doors due to the veto imposed by the League.

When a team chooses the time for its game, the wishes of the television station that has its transmission rights also intervene. That may be the case on this occasion of Toluca and Cruz Azul, to whom it transmits TUDN. Such a company could take advantage of a double billboard, as is customary, and broadcast them on the Sunday before its stellar program, which would keep people glued to the television for just over four hours straight.

It may interest you: The Grita Mexico playoff has history in Liguilla

The Toluca vs Pumas It could be played at 5:00 p.m., while the duel between cement producers and the royals could take place in primetime at 8:00 p.m. There must be a gap in case the definition is reached from the eleven steps.

RECEIVES IN YOUR EMAIL THE BEST SPORTS NEWS, SUBSCRIBE HERE

Under that logic, the matches that would remain for Saturday would be those of Puebla vs Chivas, at 6:00 p.m. and Santos vs Atlético de San Luis at 9:00 p.m. However, these schedules must still be confirmed this Monday that the MX League Make your schedule official to know which will be the other four teams that will complete the other four that are already waiting for a rival in the quarterfinals.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊