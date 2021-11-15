Kirsten Dunst assured that she is not part of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kirsten dunst I wouldn’t go back as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home… or at least that’s what the actress herself claimed.

Although several rumors have circulated in the last time that Dunst and other members of the cast of the Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi will be part of the new Spidey film framed in the MCU, recently the actress denied those rumors .

Specifically when asked about her alleged participation in No way home During a conversation with Total Film magazine (via Games Radar +), Dunst assured that he would not be part of that production.

“I’m not in that movie, no. I know there are rumors, right? “, commented the actress and after Total Film explained to her that Alfred Molina will return as Doc Ock and apparently Willem Dafoe would also return as the Green Goblin, Dunst added: “No, I am the only one (who has not returned). ‘You can’t put an old woman there!’ ”

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

According to rumors, the return of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson would be given by the supposed appearance of Tobey Maguire. Something that is not confirmed but that remains one of the most important rumors around the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In that sense, Dunst’s comments on these rumors add to previous statements by Andrew Garfield and Emma Watson, the actors who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in the series of The Amazing Spider-Man and have also denied their alleged involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Are Dunst, Garfield and Watson lying or did the rumors just get out of hand? We will probably only be able to find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters next December.