Kim Kardashian achieves record of Fendi Skims online sales

Kim Kardashian enjoys not only a new stage in her personal life. He also shines in the business world, with all the success that his clothing brand Skims, now allied with the Italian fashion house Fendi, has achieved in recent years.

The collection that in addition to underwear, includes pajamas and dresses, achieved a sales record that was released in a report reviewed by various media including the American Post. The reality star not only sold out the pieces within hours of its launch, but it also raised $ 1 million just during the first minute on sale.

One of the most successful designs in this collection with Fendi, is the brown leather dress that Kim Kardashian wore at the recent WSJ Magazine Innovators ceremony. The outfit has a cost of $ 4,200 and was one of the first to be sold out in the inventory of the Skims company. The company, which has been founded for about three years, offers a variety of garments, the cheapest with a price of $ 100.

Kardashian is considered one of the wealthiest celebrities. Not for nothing was he included in the Forbes list of billionaires that estimates his fortune of more than 1,000 million dollars, thanks to his clothing and makeup line, KKW Beauty. Besides the reality star Keeping Up With The Kardashian, This list includes the world’s most inclusive tech and entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

The socialite didn’t just turn to supermodel Kate Moss to be the face of her Skim underwear line. The businesswoman also posed as part of her launch campaign with Fendi, a moment that showed she is in her physical prime at 41. She was seen in various designs from the collection, including a fitted top and a fishnet that highlighted her toned belly.

Kim made a break from his busy schedule to attend the most anticipated event of the year: the wedding of Paris Hilton, with whom he has been friends since adolescence. The two shared several images during the elegant ceremony held at one of the Hilton family’s majestic Bel Air properties.

The socialite wore a long black suit and open cut in the center of the Balenciaga brand, with which she stole glances from the attendees. She also wore black boots and a long train that gave an elegant touch to the outfit that was complemented with a perfectly lined makeup that highlighted her look.

In a gesture of friendship, Kim wore the long train of one of Paris Hilton’s wedding dresses, designed by the famous Oscar de la Renta. Both also posed in the second of the three days of celebration that the now Mrs. Carter Reum planned in total. During the party, Kim shared with Kimora Lee Simmons and was seen sitting next to the famous Nicole Richie.