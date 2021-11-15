Kendall Jenner shows how to combine Nike sneakers with leather pants

Kendall jenner He is one of those people who commits himself to his favorite festivities. When it comes to HalloweenFor example, the samples will not be limited to the decorative pieces that will be placed in a corner of your house, full of pumpkins of all sizes and orange flowers. The spirit of the Halloween night it will also have an impact on what you wear.

Hence the white tennis shoes with sole chuky that we usually see the American model, Kendall jenner, with their urban styles, have been replaced with a special edition that celebrates this season of the year. It is the iconic model Nike Dunk Low, in a version that pays tribute to the horror character Freddy Krueger.

Kendall Jenner found the sneakers that will go viral this fall

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan He turned to his social networks to share his excitement for this holiday, a time of the year that he ‘loves’, according to the legend he wrote to accompany the publication. The photo gallery opens with these sneakers celebrating the fictional character in the iconic movie ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street ‘, released in 1984.

This model, similar to the tennis trend for 2022, shows a red striped design with a gray with green dots, echoing the outfit she was wearing Freddy Krueger, with the same print on a long-sleeved sweater. It also featured some alleged blood splatters, in addition to silver details Representing the sharp hands of the murderer.

Nike, Dunk SB Low ‘Freddy Krueger’ sneakers Courtesy.

Kendall jenner chose to wear them with a pair of flared black leather pants. While she sported the model easily, it doesn’t mean they are easy to come by. The sneakers, intended to be launched in 2007, they never made it to stores, due to a copyright problem, so he estimates that there are only a few copies in the world.

Those interested in acquiring a pair of shoes They will have to be ready to invest amounts that vary between 50,000 and 450,000 dollars, due to the limited sizes of the Nike Dunk SB Low ‘Freddy Krueger’, available on reselling platforms such as StockX. Although that will not prevent them from being one of the most viewed and desired of the season, word of Kendall jenner.