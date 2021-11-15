Katy Perry teaches us how to look glamorous in a latex dress

The couple of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the opening gala of The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and the singer left everyone speechless. Katy demonstrated how to look glamorous in a latex black dress with a lined waist with yellow details.

The “Firework” singer combined the look with black stilettos, silver earrings and delicate rings. Meanwhile, Orlando posed equally stylish in a velvet tuxedo, while wrapping his arm around Katy. Other stars who attended the high-profile gala included Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Laura Dern, Anna Kendrick, Kate Hudson, among others.

Katy shared a series of photos from her time at the event and wrote: “Did you know that JAWS shark is named ‘Bruce’ after Stephen Spielberg’s attorney? Idc as they called him, he didn’t swim in a pool at night because of Ol ‘Bruce-y. ”. Without a doubt, Katy showed that she also likes to learn about cinematographic curiosities.

Daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom is already one year old

The outing for the new parents came a few weeks after Katy was seen celebrating her daughter Daisy Dove’s first birthday. The Santa Barbara Natural History Museum was the setting for the special occasion. For his part, Orlando paid tribute to Daisy’s birthday from afar with a sweet message on Instagram.

“The gift he never stops giving is the love of a child,” the actor wrote in his IG story on August 28, also sharing a photo of a flower arrangement that made a “1”. As fans will know, the actor is also the co-father of his 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “I love her. I mean, it would be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s father, ”Miranda said of Orlando’s fiancé.