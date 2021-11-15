Katie Holmes dominates the denim-on-denim look with an oversized jacket and baggy jeans – New Woman

As to looks basic is concerned, Katie holmes she is undoubtedly the queen. The actress owns an innate facility to make the most of simple garments and create outfits trending.

Throughout the year, the star has been seen looking fantastic with these fashion bets classic, simple, comfortable and relaxed with which it shows that less is more.

Just as she did a few days ago on the set of her new film as a director, Rare objects, wearing a basic styling, but nothing boring, where denim was the main protagonist.

Katie Holmes conquers in look denim on denim during the filming of his new film

Inspired by the trend of the 90s, Holmes attended in recent days the filming of the feature film in New York dressed in a sensational total look denim full of style.

During a frosty day on set, the 42-year-old kept warm by combining simple pieces of timeless denim in a outfit casual with which he imposed fashion.

The star concretely carried a set of denim blue composed by a jacket oversize of masculine airs and baggy jeans straight cut and patches on the legs.

Matched her outfit vintage with a cozy brown rib knit sweater with a high neck and some sizes larger; another garment that has also borrowed from the nineties.

The classic denim jacket and pants combo It can be a bit monotonous on its own, but this is nothing that accessories can’t fix.

Katie’s accessories for her denim outfit

In the case of Katie holmes, the artist proved to be quite a fashionista by adding an orange knit hat to add a dash of color to the attire, also known as the autumn uniform.

He completed his wardrobe with a brown bag bandit style in which he carried his belongings and a blue print mask to protect yourself from covid-19.

As for his beauty look, she let her hair hang naturally and partially covered by her hat. Meanwhile, in the moments that he removed his mask, he proudly showed her face free of makeup.

During their morning work on the set of the project, based on a novel of the same name, the mother of Suri cruise Not only did she look sensational and showcased the powers of the versatile outfit true to her style rules.

In addition, it verified that the look denim upon denim is back stronger than ever to master the trends of the street-style.

At the same time, Katie holmes She was very animated with the new production of her company, Lafayette Pictures, in which she has also participated adapting the novel and acting; Daily Mail assured.