Kate Winslet uses different makeup bases according to her menstrual cycle

To keep her skin glowing every day, the ‘Ammonite’ star keeps two shades of foundation in her bag

Kate Winslet’s beauty routine is far from conventional. The 45-year-old actress has just revealed that she uses different shades of makeup base depending on the time of your menstrual cycle.“Depending on my cycle, my skin may be a bit more inflamed. Do you know what I mean? “, He has confessed in an interview for the American magazine ‘Allure’.

To keep her skin glowing every day, the star of ‘Ammonite’ (2020) stores two shades of foundation in her makeup case. “At the beginning of my cycle, my skin is much duller,” he explained, adding that his trick is to change the key: “Halfway through my cycle, everything lights up a bit, so I mix in a couple of shades & rdquor ;.

While she has spent 10 years perfecting her skincare plan, the L’Oréal ambassador makes things simple when it comes to applying her foundation, first using a brush and then blending with her fingers. “I have noticed that my skin is better because I have simply taken care of myself more,” he maintains and acknowledged that when he puts on makeup he takes advantage of “quiet conversations with herself.”

Instead, the interpreter assured the publication that she urgently needs a pedicure, since her feet are “unrecognizable” after skipping visits to the salon in the middle of the pandemic. “What I have discovered is that, to my relief, I am taking it easy” and concluded: “I am at an age where things change all the time.”

