Karol Bernal of Chivas Femenil issues warning for Rayadas

The rojiblanco team will visit the Monterrey team this Monday with the aim of getting out of the pothole of three games without victory.

The Chivas de Guadalajara Women they want to end the pothole they have fallen into within the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 where they add three games without knowing the victory, but the defense Karol Bernal warned that they will do what is in their power to take the victory before Rayadas de Monterrey, in one of the most anticipated duels of the campaign, being two of the leading teams of the Liga MX Femenil.

The Sacred Herd is in fourth place with 30 points and although it is eight units of the regiomontanas, can finish the contest in second place because they are tied in points with Santos Laguna, in addition to that they will try to end a streak without victories that has extended to three duels, after the unexpected disaster the previous week at home against Querétaro.

“It will be a close match, they want to continue scoring points, wait for the result of Tigres, They want to keep going up, they are going to beat us to keep adding, but they don’t we worry about it, let’s go out and do what we know, what we train in the week and obviously we also want to win “, commented Bernal at a press conference this Friday.

Bernal played with Rayadas until he enlisted with Guadalalajara, so he knows too well asHis former teammates and for this reason he recognized that he is also excited to face them in a match that will be from power to power:“The truth is personally, I feel very happy, excites me, me full to return to the Giant, to see my companions, playing with them, I spent years training with them and facing them I feel excited ”.

Regarding the work he has done under the orders of the technician Edgar Mejía as a winger and not as a central defender, in a position he usually played, Karol Bernal indicated that his job is to prepare to play where required: “At the beginning it was complicated, they put me on the side and in Monterrey I was central. In Selection (Mexican) They varied me, the lateral one I do not ignore, I know it well, I train it and I am polishing it more. Now I am ready in the team, where they need me I am ready ”.