“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”, by MurDockCopes – Junín 24

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp is an animated action-adventure series set in the Jurassic Park universe. Created by Universal Studios, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, it was released on September 18, 2020 through the Netflix streaming platform.

The concept of an animated series had already been thought out for a long time, back in 1993 and after the success of Jurassic Park, an animated series based on the success of the cinema had been planned. William Stout was hired for the project and designed the dinosaurs and characters for the series. According to Stout, it was not going to be a “children’s” program, as the studio wanted a mature series for prime time, although it is also aimed at children of all ages. The series had to have the art style of a graphic novel and was a mix of traditional animation and CG.

A trailer was commissioned and approval was awaited from Steven Spielberg, who didn’t bother to watch the trailer because he had grown tired of the sheer amount of merchandise and merchandising Jurassic Park had received. However, he did not dislike directing its sequel The Lost World in 1997.

In August 2015, William Stout released concept art for the canceled series. From what was revealed, it was to introduce many of the characters from the first film, including Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. John Hammond, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Tim and Lex Murphy. Ideas for scenes were also revealed, such as Tim Murphy feeding a Hypsilophodon with a hand puppet, Tim feeding a Pterodactylus named “Pterry”, Lex Murphy diving with a Tylosaurus chasing her, and the Murphys in an inflatable boat fleeing from her, a plesiosaur.

After the success of Jurassic World in 2015 and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the idea of ​​making an animated series was dormant again. In 2019 the arrival of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous was announced. This would effectively be a CGI animated series on Netflix in 2020, a joint project between Netflix, Universal Studios, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, it was announced that Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras were going to be the protagonists of the series. showrunners and who would executive produce the series alongside Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, while Zack Stentz would serve as the series developer and consulting producer.

The history

The first season of the series takes place during the time frame of the events of the film Jurassic World. The second season was confirmed during October 2020 and premiered on January 22, 2021. The third season was confirmed during March 2021 and premiered on May 21, 2021.

It is about six young people who are chosen for a project of a pilot camp in the incredible Jurassic World theme park. They have many activities planned to show the ins and outs and discover the adventures of the dinosaurs. But sadly, the experience of the escape of the Indominus Rex is lived and the young people have to join forces to survive. Additionally, the characters Claire Dearing and Simon Masrani are mentioned repeatedly throughout the series, but do not physically appear (largely due to the events of Jurassic World).

Mention is also made of Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sttler.

The focus on a group of children going through a fantastic odyssey or youth adventure in general, is a repurposed concept that dates back to movies like The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Sandlot, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Stephen King’s It and the most recent Attack the Block. The group of guys who are different from each other, and who learn to get along after a difficult start, is an idea somewhat similar to the main characters in the movie The Breakfast Club.

The series was renewed for a fourth season, which will premiere on December 3, 2021.

In season 3 of “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” the campers encounter a terrifying new threat, establishing a narrative link with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” The fourth season could be more closely linked to the next film installment: Jurassic World: Dominion to premiere on June 10, 2022, which will be the conclusion of the great adventure of 65 million years that began in 1993.

Jurassic World Cretaceous Camp is a series that opens up more the range of the cinematographic universe, fills a hole in the plot of the films, the new trilogy, and further expands the story. Although it is an animation series and this as such is usually derived from the fact that it is already a product for a child audience, animation has ceased to be for this audience exclusively for years.

