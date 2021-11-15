Julia Roberts’ unusual request to Matthew Perry to be in the series

Throughout his ten years on the NBC screen, Friends received several guest stars to participate in some of its episodes and create unforgettable moments for fans of the historic sitcom. One of the many Hollywood personalities who passed through the set of the production created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman was Julia Roberts herself.

The actress said present in the double chapter entitled “The One After the Superbowl” in which she gave life to Susie, a childhood friend of Chandler Bing (Matthew perry). Like all television success, the behind-the-scenes stories of Friends They abound and how Roberts came to agree to participate in the show is no exception. “Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting,” Kauffman acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We knew he would have the right touch for it. And when he said yes, it was pretty impressive.”

Immediately afterwards, Kevin Bright, one of the show’s executive producers, added: “Do you know the story of how we convinced her? Matthew [Perry] asked him to be on the show. She replied, ‘Write me an article on quantum physics and I will.’ I understand Matthew left, wrote an article, and faxed it to him the next day“For her part, Alexa Jungle, one of the writers, acknowledged that there was some flirtation between Roberts and Perry.

“They may have met before the episode, but she was into him from afar because he’s so charming. There was a lot of flirting about sending faxes. She was giving him these quizzes like ‘Why should I date you?’ and everyone in the writers room helped him explain why. He could do quite well without us, but there was no question that we were on team Matthew and we were trying to make that happen for him, “he commented.