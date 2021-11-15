Julia Roberts shows off her three teenage children

Mexico. Julia Roberts, who has participated in films such as Steel Magnolias and one of the most famous film actresses in Hollywood, has a family of three children, but does not like to show their lives on social networks.

Roberts, 53, is a mother with Daniel Moder of three children, the twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, born on November 28, 2004 in Los Angeles, United States, and Henry Daniel, born on June 18, 2007 in the same city.

Neither the famous woman nor her husband are very used to showing their children publicly, but it is the Instagram site @modermoder who recently published an image in which Julia appears with her husband and children.

According to information on Wikipedia, Julia and her family live in California, but she spends long periods with her family on their ranch in New Mexico, and in that way they protect her privacy a bit.

And their children love being in contact with nature, also practicing all kinds of sports, so they are growing strong, healthy and so far none of the three have been struck by the world of acting.

In an interview that Julia Roberts shared with the international press, she said that one day she was very pleased that one of her children asked her if she was more famous than Taylor Swift and she only smiled at such questioning.

Julia Fiona Roberts is the full name of the famous actress, who was born in Smyrna, Georgia. Pretty Woman (1990), The Pelican Report (1993), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), Notting Hill (1999), Runaway Bride (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and La Mexicana (2001) are some of the films in which he has acted.

And among some of the recognitions she has achieved for her work as an actress, three Golden Globes stand out in the categories of best actress in drama, best actress in comedy or musical, and best supporting actress.

