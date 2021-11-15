Julia Roberts celebrates wedding anniversary by sharing unusual photo

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrate 19 years of marriage.

(CNN) – Julia Roberts shared an unexpected photograph with her husband, Danny Moder, to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary.

The couple married on their ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002, after meeting on the set of their 2001 film “The Mexican,” on which Moder worked as a cameraman.

They are the parents of two 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and a son, Henry, 14.

On Sunday, Roberts celebrated not only American Independence Day, but also their nearly two decades of marriage, posting a photo of her and her other half huddled on a beach.

“19 years old. Just starting out,” the 53-year-old star captioned the Instagram photo, in which she posed with an orange baseball cap and her arm wrapped around her spouse.

Actress Rita Wilson was one of the celebrities who reacted to the publication, writing in the comments section: “Happy anniversary! We have to celebrate in style on the 20th.”

Roberts was previously married to singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, while Moder’s marriage to makeup artist Vera Steimberg ended in 2002.

In 2015, the “Pretty Woman” star gave details about their romance, saying that the secret to a happy marriage was kissing. She also revealed that she enjoyed her husband’s company on set.

“If we could go to work together and come home together, all that time from work, when you come home and ‘Oh honey, how was your day?’ … We did all of that during the day and in the car.” Roberts told Extra TV. “And by the time we got home we were able to put it all aside, which was really lovely.”

In 2018, he raved about Moder, describing him as an “amazing human being” when discussing his work-life balance during another chat with Extra. “We had lots of fun”.

Roberts will soon be seen starring in the television series “Gaslit,” alongside Sean Penn and Dan Stevens, a modern take on the Watergate scandal. The political drama will air on Starz later this year.