José Andrés, on the list of characters of the year for HELLO! for his ‘heart of gold’

Jose Andres is a unique character and possibly the best ambassador that Spain has outside our borders. The chef accumulates distinctions wherever he goes thanks to a tireless humanitarian work who has been in charge of his NGO for years World Central Kitchen, which he created together with his woman Patricia Fernández de la Cruz in 2010. Beyond its appreciated restaurants, its two Michelin stars and its four Bib Gourmands, the cook has earned the respect and admiration from everyone for his strong commitment to helping those who need it most. In this way, the magazine HELLO! has considered including you in your Kind List 2021, the prestigious list compiled by the British edition of HELLO! about popular faces that show across the planet more empathy and kindness towards others. Of the Asturian chef, they highlight his “heart of gold” so that no one is missing a plate of food, whatever the country, mainly in “those places ravaged by natural disasters.”

They remember that José Andrés “has emerged as a leader in joining forces in bringing supplies of food, communications and other resources” in scenarios of the five continents where hurricanes, forest fires, explosions … that devastate everything. Finally, some of the best-known friends of the chef-star who resides with his family in the US stand out, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Obama family or actress Gwyneth Paltrow, among many others. At 52 years old and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, José Andrés received last October the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord 2021. A few days before the ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, the chef announced at a press conference that I would donate the amount of the award -with the amount doubled- to the victims of the volcanic eruption of La Palma, while his non-profit organization continues to operate on the island, distributing meals for as long as it takes.

From here, it is unquestionable to see him as the only Spaniard in the Kind List of HELLO !, which is divided into the categories of pioneers, royalty, film, television, sports or music, among others. Thus, in this second edition they have distinguished names such as Elizabeth II, the Dukes of Cambridge and Eugenie of York; to the interpreters George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson or Jennifer garner; singers like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Elton John, Adele and Ariana Grande; to the gymnast Simone biles, to the tennis player Serena Williams, to the presenter Oprah Winfrey… people who definitely stand out for “their philanthropy or activism” and who “inspire us to build a better world”, especially now that the planet faces “threats as serious as COVID and climate change”, they underline in the publication .

