Jonathan Majors reveals that Idris Elba convinced him to join the MCU

During a recent interview, the actor Jonathan Majors, which we have seen in Loki and that we will see soon in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealed that another Marvel Studios actor helped convince him to take on the role of Kang the Conqueror.

Majors noted that in most of the projects he has done, there has always been a point where he thought of turning it down. The actor revealed that his intention was to do theater and movies, but never fall into the “trap” of television.

With many of the things that I am doing or that I have done, I was, in some way, against at one point. I wasn’t going to do Lovecraft Territory, you know. I thought I was going to do theater and then I was going to make movies and I didn’t want to fall into the trap of being a TV kid.

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Majors admits that he had seen the movies, but had never imagined that Marvel Studios would be interested in him.

He had seen the movies. I love Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, he nailed it. But I was like, ‘I don’t think they want me. I don’t think they want me to. I don’t think they want that. ‘ That was my guess. I was like, ‘Do you have the right black guy?’

The movie recently premiered on Netflix The harder the fall will be, which starred in Majors alongside other stars such as Idris Elba, who played the Asgardian god Heimdall in the MCU. Majors revealed that it was Elba who convinced him why he should accept the role offered by Marvel Studios.